 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BlackSky Stock Slides On FY21 Revenue Outlook Cut; Bags NASA Contract
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 10:27am   Comments
Share:
BlackSky Stock Slides On FY21 Revenue Outlook Cut; Bags NASA Contract
  • BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSYreported third-quarter revenue growth of 49% year-over-year to $7.9 million, and +8% sequentially.
  • BlackSky's imagery & software analytical services revenue grew 18% Y/Y to $6.5 million, and engineering & system integration revenue was $1.4 million.
  • Loss per share was $(0.67), with $0.41 attributable to non-cash stock compensation.
  • The company reported an operating loss of $(48.9) million, compared to $(12.5) million in the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(16.2) million, compared to $(9.1) million a year ago.
  • FY21 Outlook: BlackSky reduced its revenue forecast to $30 million - $34 million (consensus $38 million), from the prior view of $40 million, citing the timing of new contract start dates and supply chain impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • BlackSky also announced that it had secured a five-year, sole-source blanket purchase agreement from NASA to provide high revisit satellite imaging data supporting the agency's existing Earth observation research to advance predictive capabilities. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
  • Price Action: BKSY shares are trading lower by 2.75% at $9.91 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKSY)

Earnings Scheduled For November 12, 2021
November SPAC Merger Calendar: Upcoming Votes, Earnings, Stocks To Watch
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Rocket Lab Launches Operations For Two BlackSky Missions
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com