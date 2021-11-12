 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

eMagin Shares Fall On Q3 Miss Reflecting Manufacturing Tool Downtime
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 9:20am   Comments
Share:
eMagin Shares Fall On Q3 Miss Reflecting Manufacturing Tool Downtime
  • eMagin Corp (NYSE: EMANreported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 20.9% year-on-year to $5.8 million, missing the consensus of $7.2 million.
  • Segments: Product revenue reduced 23.9% Y/Y to $5.3 million due to a decrease in display revenue from unexpected downtime experienced with manufacturing equipment, which delayed specific display shipments into the Q4.
  • The gross margin contracted 1,300 bps to 10% from decreased shipments of displays, lower manufacturing volumes, and decreases in period costs capitalized into inventory due to equipment issues.
  • The operating loss widened to $(3.3) million, reflecting the decreased gross profit. The adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(2.1) million. 
  • EPS loss of $(0.05) missed the consensus loss of $(0.02).
  • eMagin held $7.3 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "To address manufacturing throughput and yield issues, we are working with an industrial engineering firm to improve our overall operating effectiveness. In addition, this firm is providing support in our efforts to obtain the AS9100 quality certification during the first quarter of 2022," said eMagin CEO Andrew Sculley.
  • Price Action: EMAN shares traded lower by 4.36% at $2.41 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EMAN)

Earnings Scheduled For November 12, 2021
What Does eMagin's Debt Look Like?
4 Stocks That Could Already Be Winning From Facebook's Name Change To Meta
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com