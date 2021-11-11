Recap: AudioEye Q3 Earnings
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AudioEye their estimated earnings by 17.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.35, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $861,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 26.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AudioEye's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.29
|-0.23
|-0.32
|-0.32
|EPS Actual
|-0.29
|-0.27
|-0.09
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|6.13M
|5.90M
|5.50M
|4.89M
|Revenue Actual
|6.02M
|5.79M
|5.59M
|5.34M
