Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Wolfspeed Inc.

Shares of Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) traded at a new 12-month high today of $139.72. Approximately 476,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

Wolfspeed Inc. is involved in the manufacturing of wide bandgap semiconductors. It is focused on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials and devices for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The company serves applications such as transportation, power supplies, inverters, and wireless systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in the United States; China; Japan; South Korea, and other countries.

Wolfspeed Inc. share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $139.72 and a 12-month low of $62.70 and are now trading 123% above that low price at $139.72 per share.

Potential upside of 26.5% exists for Wolfspeed Inc., based on a current level of $139.72 and analysts’ average consensus price target of $176.72.

Image Sourced from Pixabay