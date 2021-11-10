 Skip to main content

Beyond Meat: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Beyond Meat their estimated earnings by 123.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.87 versus an estimate of $-0.39, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $11,996,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Beyond Meat's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.19 -0.13 0.05
EPS Actual -0.31 -0.42 -0.34 -0.28
Revenue Estimate 142.62M 113.67M 103.21M 132.18M
Revenue Actual 149.43M 108.16M 101.94M 94.44M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

