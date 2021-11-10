GoodRx Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:07 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GoodRx Holdings reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $54,649,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 4.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GoodRx Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.07
|0.08
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|174.68M
|160.58M
|147.80M
|135.06M
|Revenue Actual
|176.63M
|160.43M
|153.54M
|140.45M
