GoodRx Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:07 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GoodRx Holdings reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $54,649,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 4.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GoodRx Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.07 0.07 0.08 EPS Actual 0.08 0.07 0.08 0.09 Revenue Estimate 174.68M 160.58M 147.80M 135.06M Revenue Actual 176.63M 160.43M 153.54M 140.45M

