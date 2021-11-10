EnerSys: Q2 Earnings Insights

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EnerSys their estimated earnings by 5.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $1.07, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $83,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 5.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EnerSys's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.20 1.24 1.19 0.98 EPS Actual 1.25 1.30 1.27 1 Revenue Estimate 798.56M 779.23M 760.97M 723.61M Revenue Actual 814.90M 813.50M 751.10M 708.40M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

EnerSys management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.03 and $1.13 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a 6.93% in quarter-over-quarter growth for EnerSys, a bullish signal to many investors.

