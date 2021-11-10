 Skip to main content

Fair Isaac: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fair Isaac their estimated earnings by 25.24%, reporting an EPS of $3.92 versus an estimate of $3.13, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $39,779,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.62, which was followed by a 2.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fair Isaac's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.76 2.59 2.27 2.32
EPS Actual 3.38 3.06 2.74 3.25
Revenue Estimate 328.52M 323.25M 319.64M 316.40M
Revenue Actual 338.18M 331.36M 312.41M 374.36M

