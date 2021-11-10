Fair Isaac: Q4 Earnings Insights
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Fair Isaac their estimated earnings by 25.24%, reporting an EPS of $3.92 versus an estimate of $3.13, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $39,779,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.62, which was followed by a 2.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fair Isaac's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.76
|2.59
|2.27
|2.32
|EPS Actual
|3.38
|3.06
|2.74
|3.25
|Revenue Estimate
|328.52M
|323.25M
|319.64M
|316.40M
|Revenue Actual
|338.18M
|331.36M
|312.41M
|374.36M
