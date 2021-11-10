SpartanNash: Q3 Earnings Insights
SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SpartanNash their estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.41, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $12,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SpartanNash's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.56
|0.45
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.56
|0.43
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|2.08B
|2.70B
|2.21B
|2.14B
|Revenue Actual
|2.11B
|2.66B
|2.25B
|2.06B
