Fathom Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Fathom Holdings their estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.3, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $45,092,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 16.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fathom Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.09 -0.11 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.25 -0.09 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 65.43M 44.19M 48.86M 43.79M Revenue Actual 84.18M 49.65M 53.41M 55.85M

