Fathom Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fathom Holdings their estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.3, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $45,092,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 16.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fathom Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.11
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.25
|-0.09
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|65.43M
|44.19M
|48.86M
|43.79M
|Revenue Actual
|84.18M
|49.65M
|53.41M
|55.85M
