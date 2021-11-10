Exagen: Q3 Earnings Insights

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Exagen their estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.46, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,476,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 24.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Exagen's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.44 -0.47 -0.40 -0.48 EPS Actual -0.38 -0.48 -0.27 -0.34 Revenue Estimate 11.48M 10.45M 10.76M 8.88M Revenue Actual 12.77M 10.59M 12.67M 10.78M

