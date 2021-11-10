Exagen: Q3 Earnings Insights
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Exagen their estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.46, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1,476,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 24.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Exagen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.44
|-0.47
|-0.40
|-0.48
|EPS Actual
|-0.38
|-0.48
|-0.27
|-0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|11.48M
|10.45M
|10.76M
|8.88M
|Revenue Actual
|12.77M
|10.59M
|12.67M
|10.78M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings