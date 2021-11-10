Recap: MediaAlpha Q3 Earnings

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MediaAlpha their estimated earnings by 1100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,201,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MediaAlpha's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.03 -0.03 0.12 EPS Actual -0.01 0 -0.14 0.19 Revenue Estimate 158.68M 173.39M 164.05M 150.72M Revenue Actual 157.35M 173.59M 190.21M 151.55M

