Recap: MediaAlpha Q3 Earnings
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MediaAlpha their estimated earnings by 1100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,201,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MediaAlpha's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|0.03
|-0.03
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|0
|-0.14
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|158.68M
|173.39M
|164.05M
|150.72M
|Revenue Actual
|157.35M
|173.59M
|190.21M
|151.55M
