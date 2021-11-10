 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 12:20pm   Comments
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.92% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In UI: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.85 shares of Ubiquiti at the time with $100. This investment in UI would have produced an average annual return of 40.31%. Currently, Ubiquiti has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion.

Ubiquiti's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $557.16 today based on a price of $301.91 for UI at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 50X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

