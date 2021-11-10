 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview For Beyond Air
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 11:00am
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-11-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Beyond Air will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.28

Beyond Air bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 47.62%, which was followed by a 0.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Beyond Air's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.31 -0.31 -0.3
EPS Actual -0.31 -0.24 -0.33 -0.3
Price Change % 0.73% 4.95% -6.22% -0.19%

Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond Air were trading at $10.9 as of November 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 106.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

