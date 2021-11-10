 Skip to main content

TherapeuticsMD Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 10:59am   Comments
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-11-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that TherapeuticsMD will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.10

TherapeuticsMD bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by 0.00%, which was followed by a 3.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TherapeuticsMD's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.12 -0.10 -0.14
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.11 -0.15 -0.12
Price Change % 3.07% -1.8% 0.69% -11.18%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of TherapeuticsMD were trading at $0.7529 as of November 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings