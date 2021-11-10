Recap: Arcos Dorados Holdings Q3 Earnings

Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arcos Dorados Holdings their estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $259,037,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arcos Dorados Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.01 -0.17 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.14 0.12 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 542.45M 546.08M 565.00M 432.00M Revenue Actual 592.70M 561.12M 605.70M 466.80M

