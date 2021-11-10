Recap: Arcos Dorados Holdings Q3 Earnings
Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Arcos Dorados Holdings their estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $259,037,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arcos Dorados Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|-0.01
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|-0.14
|0.12
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|542.45M
|546.08M
|565.00M
|432.00M
|Revenue Actual
|592.70M
|561.12M
|605.70M
|466.80M
