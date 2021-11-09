 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Omeros: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 4:33pm   Comments
Share:
Omeros: Q3 Earnings Insights

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Omeros their estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.52, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,890,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 2.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Omeros's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.57 -0.57 -0.64 -0.61
EPS Actual -0.46 -0.57 -0.60 -0.43
Revenue Estimate 24.27M 18.74M 14.91M 19.11M
Revenue Actual 28.82M 21.06M 10.63M 26.11M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (OMER)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Double Dose Of Positive Tidings For Merck, Alkermes Slips On Partial Termination Of J&J Licensing Deal, Amgen Migraine Drug Data
Earnings Outlook For Omeros
Omeros' Narsoplimab Shows Improved, Stabilized Renal Function At Three Years
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For November PDUFA Dates
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings