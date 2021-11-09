Omeros: Q3 Earnings Insights
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Omeros their estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.52, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3,890,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 2.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Omeros's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.57
|-0.57
|-0.64
|-0.61
|EPS Actual
|-0.46
|-0.57
|-0.60
|-0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|24.27M
|18.74M
|14.91M
|19.11M
|Revenue Actual
|28.82M
|21.06M
|10.63M
|26.11M
