Omeros: Q3 Earnings Insights

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Omeros their estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.52, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,890,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 2.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Omeros's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.57 -0.57 -0.64 -0.61 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.57 -0.60 -0.43 Revenue Estimate 24.27M 18.74M 14.91M 19.11M Revenue Actual 28.82M 21.06M 10.63M 26.11M

