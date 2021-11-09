RingCentral: Q3 Earnings Insights
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RingCentral their estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.33, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $111,005,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 3.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RingCentral's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.25
|0.27
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.27
|0.29
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|359.51M
|339.93M
|317.42M
|287.33M
|Revenue Actual
|379.27M
|352.36M
|334.54M
|303.62M
