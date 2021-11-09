RingCentral: Q3 Earnings Insights

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RingCentral their estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.33, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $111,005,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 3.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RingCentral's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.25 0.27 0.24 EPS Actual 0.32 0.27 0.29 0.26 Revenue Estimate 359.51M 339.93M 317.42M 287.33M Revenue Actual 379.27M 352.36M 334.54M 303.62M

