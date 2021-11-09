 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: MannKind Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: MannKind Q3 Earnings

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MannKind their estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6,859,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MannKind's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 -0.05
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.05 -0.06 -0.05
Revenue Estimate 17.49M 15.66M 16.11M 15.56M
Revenue Actual 23.28M 17.44M 18.44M 15.35M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (MNKD)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Double Dose Of Positive Tidings For Merck, Alkermes Slips On Partial Termination Of J&J Licensing Deal, Amgen Migraine Drug Data
Wall Street Crime and Punishment: Martin Shkreli, The Self-Destructive Pharma Bro
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 70 Points; Evolving Systems Shares Spike Higher
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings