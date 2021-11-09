Recap: MannKind Q3 Earnings
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MannKind their estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $6,859,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MannKind's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.06
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|17.49M
|15.66M
|16.11M
|15.56M
|Revenue Actual
|23.28M
|17.44M
|18.44M
|15.35M
