Village Farms Shares Gain On Q3 Revenue Beat

Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 68% year-on-year, to $72.45 million, beating the analyst consensus of $68.72 million.

Total cannabis sales were $31.2 million, including Pure Sunfarms sales of $27.4 million and Balanced Health sales of $3.8 million. Produce sales declined 4% to $41.2 million.

The gross profit more than tripled to $17.7 million, with the margin at 24.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million rose 49% Y/Y.

EPS of $0.01 was in line with the analyst consensus.

Price Action: VFF shares are trading higher by 11.5% at $9.3 on the last check Tuesday.