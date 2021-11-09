 Skip to main content

Madison Square Garden Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 10:58am   Comments
Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Madison Square Garden will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-1.14

Madison Square Garden bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -367.11%, which was followed by a 2.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Madison Square Garden's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.76 -1.80 -1.53 -0.64
EPS Actual 2.03 0.22 -1.68 -1.11
Price Change % 2.06% -0.34% 2.6% 2.38%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden were trading at $200.84 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

