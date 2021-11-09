 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview For Beyond Meat
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 10:56am   Comments
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Beyond Meat will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.38

Beyond Meat bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 34.78%, which was followed by a 1.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Beyond Meat's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.19 -0.13 0.05
EPS Actual -0.31 -0.42 -0.34 -0.28
Price Change % 1.69% -6.99% 1.2% -16.94%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond Meat were trading at $98.28 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

