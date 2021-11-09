Recap: Workhorse Group Q3 Earnings
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Workhorse Group their estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.35, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,141,309 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Workhorse Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.29
|-0.17
|-0.13
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.35
|-1.04
|3.22
|-0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|6.41M
|2.61M
|1.32M
|1.81M
|Revenue Actual
|1.20M
|521.06K
|652.00K
|564.71K
