Recap: Workhorse Group Q3 Earnings

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Workhorse Group their estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.35, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,141,309 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Workhorse Group's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.17 -0.13 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.35 -1.04 3.22 -0.78 Revenue Estimate 6.41M 2.61M 1.32M 1.81M Revenue Actual 1.20M 521.06K 652.00K 564.71K

