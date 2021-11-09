 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Workhorse Group Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Workhorse Group Q3 Earnings

 

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Workhorse Group their estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.35, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,141,309 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Workhorse Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.17 -0.13 -0.10
EPS Actual -0.35 -1.04 3.22 -0.78
Revenue Estimate 6.41M 2.61M 1.32M 1.81M
Revenue Actual 1.20M 521.06K 652.00K 564.71K

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (WKHS)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Why Workhorse Shares Are Falling
Workhorse Stock Is Testing A Key Area Of Support: So Now What?
Truck Talk: Hydrogen Conundrum Edition
Workhorse Stock Needs To Reclaim This Support Level Or It Could Get Ugly
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Coca-Cola Tops Q3 Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com