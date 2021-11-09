Recap: Darling Ingredients Q3 Earnings

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 09:20 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Darling Ingredients their estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.8, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $335,431,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35, which was followed by a 2.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Darling Ingredients's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.64 0.41 0.44 EPS Actual 1.17 0.91 0.45 0.61 Revenue Estimate 1.13B 1.03B 905.19M 854.45M Revenue Actual 1.20B 1.05B 1.02B 850.57M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.