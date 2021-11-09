Recap: Bentley Systems Q3 Earnings

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bentley Systems reported in-line EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.17, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $45,483,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bentley Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.15 0.16 0.13 EPS Actual 0.23 0.20 0.17 0.17 Revenue Estimate 212.40M 214.67M 212.81M 197.33M Revenue Actual 222.93M 222.00M 219.57M 203.00M

