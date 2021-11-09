Recap: Vericel Q3 Earnings

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vericel their estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.03, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,248,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 2.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vericel's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.04 0.20 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.07 0.25 0.08 Revenue Estimate 36.67M 32.05M 45.00M 31.06M Revenue Actual 39.52M 34.57M 45.23M 32.26M

