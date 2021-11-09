 Skip to main content

Recap: Vericel Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vericel their estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.03, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,248,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 2.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vericel's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.04 0.20 -0.02
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.07 0.25 0.08
Revenue Estimate 36.67M 32.05M 45.00M 31.06M
Revenue Actual 39.52M 34.57M 45.23M 32.26M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

