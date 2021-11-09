Recap: Vericel Q3 Earnings
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vericel their estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.03, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,248,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 2.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vericel's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.04
|0.20
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.07
|0.25
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|36.67M
|32.05M
|45.00M
|31.06M
|Revenue Actual
|39.52M
|34.57M
|45.23M
|32.26M
