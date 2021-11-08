Ocular Therapeutix: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ocular Therapeutix their estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.26, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6,277,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ocular Therapeutix's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.21 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.24 -1.21 -0.21 Revenue Estimate 11.60M 7.64M 9.76M 5.49M Revenue Actual 11.72M 7.34M 7.35M 5.88M

