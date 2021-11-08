Ocular Therapeutix: Q3 Earnings Insights
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ocular Therapeutix their estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.26, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $6,277,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ocular Therapeutix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.21
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|-0.25
|-0.24
|-1.21
|-0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|11.60M
|7.64M
|9.76M
|5.49M
|Revenue Actual
|11.72M
|7.34M
|7.35M
|5.88M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings