 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ocular Therapeutix: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:39pm   Comments
Share:
Ocular Therapeutix: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ocular Therapeutix their estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.26, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6,277,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ocular Therapeutix's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.21   -0.24
EPS Actual -0.25 -0.24 -1.21 -0.21
Revenue Estimate 11.60M 7.64M 9.76M 5.49M
Revenue Actual 11.72M 7.34M 7.35M 5.88M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (OCUL)

Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2021
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ocular Therapeutix
How The Future Looks For Last Week's Biggest Losers: Vinco Ventures, Atea Pharmaceuticals And More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Down 70 Points; Ocular Therapeutix Shares Drop
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings