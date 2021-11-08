 Skip to main content

Recap: AVITA Medical Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:40pm   Comments
Recap: AVITA Medical Q1 Earnings

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AVITA Medical their estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.38, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,960,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 12.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AVITA Medical's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.33 -0.43 -0.34
EPS Actual -0.19 -0.26 -0.26 -0.48
Revenue Estimate 7.88M 6.37M 5.60M 4.90M
Revenue Actual 10.30M 8.77M 5.10M 5.06M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2021
