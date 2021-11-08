Recap: AVITA Medical Q1 Earnings
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AVITA Medical beat their estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.38, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,960,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 12.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AVITA Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.29
|-0.33
|-0.43
|-0.34
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.26
|-0.26
|-0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|7.88M
|6.37M
|5.60M
|4.90M
|Revenue Actual
|10.30M
|8.77M
|5.10M
|5.06M
