Vuzix: Q3 Earnings Insights

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vuzix reported in-line EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.13, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $240,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 7.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vuzix's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.10 -0.11 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.12 -0.09 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 4.33M 3.83M 4.01M 3.16M Revenue Actual 2.92M 3.92M 4.23M 2.78M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.