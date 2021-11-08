Vuzix: Q3 Earnings Insights
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vuzix reported in-line EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.13, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $240,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 7.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vuzix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|4.33M
|3.83M
|4.01M
|3.16M
|Revenue Actual
|2.92M
|3.92M
|4.23M
|2.78M
