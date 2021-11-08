Recap: Pennant Group Q3 Earnings

Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:50 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pennant Group their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $13,524,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pennant Group's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.19 0.20 0.17 EPS Actual 0.17 0.11 0.17 0.18 Revenue Estimate 107.12M 104.73M 100.41M 95.81M Revenue Actual 110.34M 105.66M 107.97M 98.40M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Pennant Group management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.11 and $0.11 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a 0.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Pennant Group, a bearish signal to many investors.

