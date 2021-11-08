 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Pennant Group Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:40pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Pennant Group Q3 Earnings

Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:50 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pennant Group their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $13,524,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pennant Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.20 0.19 0.20 0.17
EPS Actual 0.17 0.11 0.17 0.18
Revenue Estimate 107.12M 104.73M 100.41M 95.81M
Revenue Actual 110.34M 105.66M 107.97M 98.40M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Pennant Group management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.11 and $0.11 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a 0.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Pennant Group, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (PNTG)

Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2021
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Avis Budget Surges After Q3 Results; Chegg Shares Plunge
51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 21, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings