Recap: Pennant Group Q3 Earnings
Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:50 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pennant Group their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.22, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $13,524,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pennant Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.19
|0.20
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.11
|0.17
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|107.12M
|104.73M
|100.41M
|95.81M
|Revenue Actual
|110.34M
|105.66M
|107.97M
|98.40M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Pennant Group management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.11 and $0.11 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a 0.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Pennant Group, a bearish signal to many investors.
