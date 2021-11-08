Newtek Business Services: Q3 Earnings Insights
Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Newtek Business Services their estimated earnings by 5.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.59, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2,521,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49, which was followed by a 2.95% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Newtek Business Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|1.08
|0.56
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|1.20
|1.05
|0.44
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|19.78M
|29.30M
|13.80M
|15.39M
|Revenue Actual
|36.59M
|34.69M
|14.78M
|14.93M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings