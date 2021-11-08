 Skip to main content

Newtek Business Services: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:40pm   Comments
Newtek Business Services: Q3 Earnings Insights

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Newtek Business Services their estimated earnings by 5.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.59, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2,521,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49, which was followed by a 2.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Newtek Business Services's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.71 1.08 0.56 0.06
EPS Actual 1.20 1.05 0.44 0.04
Revenue Estimate 19.78M 29.30M 13.80M 15.39M
Revenue Actual 36.59M 34.69M 14.78M 14.93M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

