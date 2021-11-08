Newtek Business Services: Q3 Earnings Insights

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Newtek Business Services their estimated earnings by 5.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.59, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2,521,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49, which was followed by a 2.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Newtek Business Services's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.71 1.08 0.56 0.06 EPS Actual 1.20 1.05 0.44 0.04 Revenue Estimate 19.78M 29.30M 13.80M 15.39M Revenue Actual 36.59M 34.69M 14.78M 14.93M

