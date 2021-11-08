 Skip to main content

3D Sys: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:41pm   Comments
3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

3D Sys their estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.05, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $20,949,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 21.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 3D Sys's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.05 0.02 0.10 -0.08
EPS Actual 0.12 0.17 0.09 -0.03
Revenue Estimate 143.28M 136.63M 168.47M 114.72M
Revenue Actual 162.56M 146.12M 172.65M 135.15M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

