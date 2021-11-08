3D Sys: Q3 Earnings Insights
3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
3D Sys their estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.05, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $20,949,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 21.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at 3D Sys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.02
|0.10
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.17
|0.09
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|143.28M
|136.63M
|168.47M
|114.72M
|Revenue Actual
|162.56M
|146.12M
|172.65M
|135.15M
