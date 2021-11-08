Recap: Clarus Q3 Earnings

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clarus their estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.48, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $44,480,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clarus's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.22 0.30 0.21 EPS Actual 0.20 0.31 0.34 0.30 Revenue Estimate 66.51M 70.27M 75.07M 63.57M Revenue Actual 73.31M 75.33M 75.95M 64.49M

