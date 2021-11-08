Recap: Clarus Q3 Earnings
Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Clarus their estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.48, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $44,480,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clarus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.22
|0.30
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.31
|0.34
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|66.51M
|70.27M
|75.07M
|63.57M
|Revenue Actual
|73.31M
|75.33M
|75.95M
|64.49M
