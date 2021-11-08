 Skip to main content

The RealReal: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:41pm   Comments
The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

The RealReal their estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.5, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $40,786,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 17.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at The RealReal's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.47 -0.49 -0.41 -0.38
EPS Actual -0.50 -0.49 -0.49 -0.41
Revenue Estimate 107.25M 95.80M 94.06M 76.69M
Revenue Actual 104.91M 98.82M 84.58M 78.05M

