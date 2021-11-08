The RealReal: Q3 Earnings Insights
The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
The RealReal their estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.5, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $40,786,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 17.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at The RealReal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.47
|-0.49
|-0.41
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|-0.50
|-0.49
|-0.49
|-0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|107.25M
|95.80M
|94.06M
|76.69M
|Revenue Actual
|104.91M
|98.82M
|84.58M
|78.05M
