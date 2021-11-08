Freshpet: Q3 Earnings Insights

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Freshpet their estimated earnings by 162.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $23,400,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Freshpet's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.03 0.10 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.26 -0.08 0.09 Revenue Estimate 106.08M 93.97M 85.53M 84.27M Revenue Actual 108.62M 93.41M 84.52M 84.19M

