Freshpet: Q3 Earnings Insights
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Freshpet their estimated earnings by 162.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $23,400,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Freshpet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.03
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.26
|-0.08
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|106.08M
|93.97M
|85.53M
|84.27M
|Revenue Actual
|108.62M
|93.41M
|84.52M
|84.19M
