Recap: Aterian Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:42pm   Comments
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aterian their estimated earnings by 65.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.29, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9,338,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 11.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aterian's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.31 -0.31 -0.28
EPS Actual 0.01 -0.89 -0.33 -0.05
Revenue Estimate 94.31M 49.89M 38.85M 57.65M
Revenue Actual 68.19M 48.14M 41.49M 58.78M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

