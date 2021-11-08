Recap: Aterian Q3 Earnings
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aterian their estimated earnings by 65.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.29, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $9,338,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 11.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aterian's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.19
|-0.31
|-0.31
|-0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|-0.89
|-0.33
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|94.31M
|49.89M
|38.85M
|57.65M
|Revenue Actual
|68.19M
|48.14M
|41.49M
|58.78M
