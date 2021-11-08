Recap: Arcus Biosciences Q3 Earnings

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arcus Biosciences their estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.11 versus an estimate of $-1.08, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $55,069,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 10.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arcus Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.88 -0.84 -0.75 0.05 EPS Actual -1.09 -1.08 -0.82 0.03 Revenue Estimate 13.05M 13.34M 7.93M 48.15M Revenue Actual 9.46M 9.46M 9.49M 64.53M

