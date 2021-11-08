 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Arcus Biosciences Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:42pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Arcus Biosciences Q3 Earnings

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arcus Biosciences their estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.11 versus an estimate of $-1.08, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $55,069,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 10.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arcus Biosciences's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.88 -0.84 -0.75 0.05
EPS Actual -1.09 -1.08 -0.82 0.03
Revenue Estimate 13.05M 13.34M 7.93M 48.15M
Revenue Actual 9.46M 9.46M 9.49M 64.53M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (RCUS)

Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings