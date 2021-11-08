Recap: Arcus Biosciences Q3 Earnings
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Arcus Biosciences their estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.11 versus an estimate of $-1.08, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $55,069,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 10.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arcus Biosciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.88
|-0.84
|-0.75
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|-1.09
|-1.08
|-0.82
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|13.05M
|13.34M
|7.93M
|48.15M
|Revenue Actual
|9.46M
|9.46M
|9.49M
|64.53M
