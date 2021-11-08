 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intl Flavors & Fragrances: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:43pm   Comments
Share:
Intl Flavors & Fragrances: Q3 Earnings Insights

Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intl Flavors & Fragrances their estimated earnings by 26.72%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.16, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,803,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intl Flavors & Fragrances's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.48 1.53 1.19 1.46
EPS Actual 1.50 1.60 1.32 1.40
Revenue Estimate 2.97B 2.44B 1.26B 1.28B
Revenue Actual 3.09B 2.46B 1.27B 1.27B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (IFF)

Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 13, 2021
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 24
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Data
5 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings