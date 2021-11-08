Intl Flavors & Fragrances: Q3 Earnings Insights
Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intl Flavors & Fragrances their estimated earnings by 26.72%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.16, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,803,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.01% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intl Flavors & Fragrances's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.48
|1.53
|1.19
|1.46
|EPS Actual
|1.50
|1.60
|1.32
|1.40
|Revenue Estimate
|2.97B
|2.44B
|1.26B
|1.28B
|Revenue Actual
|3.09B
|2.46B
|1.27B
|1.27B
