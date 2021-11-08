 Skip to main content

Recap: Advanced Energy Indus Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:44pm   Comments
Recap: Advanced Energy Indus Q3 Earnings

Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Advanced Energy Indus their estimated earnings by 8.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.82, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $43,428,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Advanced Energy Indus's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.27 1.26 1.35 1.16
EPS Actual 1.25 1.29 1.49 1.66
Revenue Estimate 362.14M 352.46M 364.66M 350.61M
Revenue Actual 361.31M 351.62M 370.97M 389.52M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

