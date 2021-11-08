Recap: Advanced Energy Indus Q3 Earnings
Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Advanced Energy Indus their estimated earnings by 8.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.82, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $43,428,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Advanced Energy Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.27
|1.26
|1.35
|1.16
|EPS Actual
|1.25
|1.29
|1.49
|1.66
|Revenue Estimate
|362.14M
|352.46M
|364.66M
|350.61M
|Revenue Actual
|361.31M
|351.62M
|370.97M
|389.52M
