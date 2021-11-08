Recap: Xperi Holding Q3 Earnings

Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Xperi Holding their estimated earnings by 55.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.34, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $16,582,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 1.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Xperi Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.47 1.84 0.20 EPS Actual 0.61 0.59 1.68 0.19 Revenue Estimate 211.72M 221.62M 431.55M 194.41M Revenue Actual 222.27M 221.60M 433.93M 202.80M

