Recap: Xperi Holding Q3 Earnings
Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Xperi Holding their estimated earnings by 55.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.34, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $16,582,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 1.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Xperi Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.47
|1.84
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.59
|1.68
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|211.72M
|221.62M
|431.55M
|194.41M
|Revenue Actual
|222.27M
|221.60M
|433.93M
|202.80M
