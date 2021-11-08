Recap: Inter Parfums Q3 Earnings

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inter Parfums their estimated earnings by 76.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $0.68, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $102,059,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 1.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inter Parfums's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.53 0.37 0.34 EPS Actual 0.71 0.82 0.47 0.52 Revenue Estimate 149.01M 189.52M 175.82M 160.60 Revenue Actual 207.57M 198.53M 184.04M 160.64M

