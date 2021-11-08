Recap: Inter Parfums Q3 Earnings
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Inter Parfums their estimated earnings by 76.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $0.68, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $102,059,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 1.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Inter Parfums's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.53
|0.37
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|0.82
|0.47
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|149.01M
|189.52M
|175.82M
|160.60
|Revenue Actual
|207.57M
|198.53M
|184.04M
|160.64M
