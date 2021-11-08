Trex Co: Q3 Earnings Insights
Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trex Co their estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.58, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $104,370,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trex Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.38
|0.36
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.42
|0.37
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|302.23M
|238.26M
|215.90M
|221.65M
|Revenue Actual
|311.60M
|245.52M
|228.29M
|231.50M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings