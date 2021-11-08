Trex Co: Q3 Earnings Insights

Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trex Co their estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.58, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $104,370,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trex Co's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.38 0.36 0.37 EPS Actual 0.53 0.42 0.37 0.41 Revenue Estimate 302.23M 238.26M 215.90M 221.65M Revenue Actual 311.60M 245.52M 228.29M 231.50M

