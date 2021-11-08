TPI Composites: Q3 Earnings Insights

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TPI Composites their estimated earnings by 2866.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.83 versus an estimate of $0.03, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,486,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.03, which was followed by a 3.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TPI Composites's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.15 0.12 0.21 EPS Actual -1.08 -0.05 0.14 1.13 Revenue Estimate 428.89M 411.04M 449.69M 408.14M Revenue Actual 458.84M 404.68M 465.57M 474.11M

