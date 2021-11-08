TPI Composites: Q3 Earnings Insights
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TPI Composites their estimated earnings by 2866.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.83 versus an estimate of $0.03, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,486,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.03, which was followed by a 3.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TPI Composites's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.15
|0.12
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|-1.08
|-0.05
|0.14
|1.13
|Revenue Estimate
|428.89M
|411.04M
|449.69M
|408.14M
|Revenue Actual
|458.84M
|404.68M
|465.57M
|474.11M
