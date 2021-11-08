Primerica: Q3 Earnings Insights
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Primerica reported in-line EPS of $2.98 versus an estimate of $2.98, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $124,778,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 0.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Primerica's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.91
|2.38
|2.49
|2.35
|EPS Actual
|3.25
|2.44
|2.45
|2.78
|Revenue Estimate
|614.42M
|618.65M
|584.01M
|544.56M
|Revenue Actual
|654.69M
|637.71M
|598.33M
|568.46M
