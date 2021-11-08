ProAssurance: Q3 Earnings Insights
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ProAssurance their estimated earnings by 56.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $77,689,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.43, which was followed by a 3.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ProAssurance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.02
|0.01
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.04
|0.06
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|188.82M
|243.77M
|184.46M
|229.25M
|Revenue Actual
|238.99M
|187.36M
|187.01M
|194.56M
