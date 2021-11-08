Recap: Cabot Q4 Earnings

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cabot their estimated earnings by 7.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.03, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $245,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cabot's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.18 0.97 0.88 0.55 EPS Actual 1.35 1.38 1.18 0.68 Revenue Estimate 804.81M 787.67M 697.83M 675.00M Revenue Actual 917.00M 842.00M 746.00M 659.00M

