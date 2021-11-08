Xencor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Xencor their estimated earnings by 6.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.65, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $15,683,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.43, which was followed by a 3.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Xencor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.56
|-0.69
|-0.38
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.87
|-0.04
|-0.24
|-0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|19.61M
|17.74M
|29.46M
|33.44M
|Revenue Actual
|67.45M
|33.97M
|41.85M
|35.37M
