Xencor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Xencor their estimated earnings by 6.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.65, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $15,683,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.43, which was followed by a 3.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Xencor's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.69 -0.38 -0.23 EPS Actual 0.87 -0.04 -0.24 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 19.61M 17.74M 29.46M 33.44M Revenue Actual 67.45M 33.97M 41.85M 35.37M

