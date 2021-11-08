Sanmina: Q4 Earnings Insights
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sanmina their estimated earnings by 4.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.99, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $231,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.18% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sanmina's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.83
|0.81
|0.77
|EPS Actual
|0.99
|1.01
|1.02
|1.10
|Revenue Estimate
|1.73B
|1.71B
|1.77B
|1.79B
|Revenue Actual
|1.66B
|1.70B
|1.75B
|1.88B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Sanmina management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.93 and $1.03 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a 3.16% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Sanmina, a bullish signal to many investors.
