Sanmina: Q4 Earnings Insights

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sanmina their estimated earnings by 4.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.99, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $231,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sanmina's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.83 0.81 0.77 EPS Actual 0.99 1.01 1.02 1.10 Revenue Estimate 1.73B 1.71B 1.77B 1.79B Revenue Actual 1.66B 1.70B 1.75B 1.88B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Sanmina management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.93 and $1.03 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a 3.16% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Sanmina, a bullish signal to many investors.

