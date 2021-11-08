Recap: American Vanguard Q3 Earnings

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Vanguard their estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.14, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $29,859,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Vanguard's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.04 0.22 0.13 EPS Actual 0.17 0.10 0.13 0.10 Revenue Estimate 116.80M 110.05M 144.55M 121.10M Revenue Actual 134.61M 116.16M 140.75M 117.44M

