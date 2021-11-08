Recap: American Vanguard Q3 Earnings
American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Vanguard their estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.14, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $29,859,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Vanguard's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.04
|0.22
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.10
|0.13
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|116.80M
|110.05M
|144.55M
|121.10M
|Revenue Actual
|134.61M
|116.16M
|140.75M
|117.44M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings