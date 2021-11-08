Recap: Nelnet Q3 Earnings
Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nelnet their estimated earnings by 27.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $1.7, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $19,111,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 1.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nelnet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.64
|1.79
|5.78
|1.79
|EPS Actual
|2.20
|2.44
|6.10
|1.86
|Revenue Estimate
|280.10M
|299.18M
|506.52M
|302.38M
|Revenue Actual
|303.09M
|340.44M
|529.77M
|305.77M
