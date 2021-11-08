Recap: Nelnet Q3 Earnings

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nelnet their estimated earnings by 27.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $1.7, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $19,111,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 1.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nelnet's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.64 1.79 5.78 1.79 EPS Actual 2.20 2.44 6.10 1.86 Revenue Estimate 280.10M 299.18M 506.52M 302.38M Revenue Actual 303.09M 340.44M 529.77M 305.77M

